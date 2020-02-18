Rod Stewart Due in PBC Court Today to Face Battery Charge

Legendary rocker Rod Stewart will appear in a Palm Beach County courtroom today after being accused of punching a security guard who refused to allow the singer’s family into a private event on New Year’s Eve at the Breakers on Palm Beach.

Stewart and his 39-year-old son were charged with battery stemming from the incident.

The younger Stewart allegedly first pushed the guard before his famous dad delivered a punch to the security guard’s left rib cage area.

A Palm Beach police officer reviewed video of the incident and identified Stewart and his son as the “primary aggressors.”

Stewart is due in court at 9:00 a.m.