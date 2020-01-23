Rod Stewart Pleads “Not Guilty” to Simple Assault at the Breakers

Palm Beach resident and rocker Rod Stewart has pleaded “not guilty” to charges stemming from a fight at the Breakers on New Year’s Eve, court records show.

The British rock singer allegedly punched a security guard in the stomach during a kid’s party at the Breakers, according to Palm Beach police.

Sean Stewart, Rod’s 39-year-old son, was also involved.

Two witnesses, who are employees for the Breakers, told police they saw Sean Stewart push the security guard and Rod Stewart give him an upper cut to the gut.

Both Sean and Rod Stewart are charged with simple battery charges.