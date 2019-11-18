Roger Stone at Home in Broward Awaiting Sentencing

Roger Stone is back home in Broward County awaiting his sentencing. After his conviction on 7 felony counts in a Washington DC courtroom, federal prosecutors wanted him to be taken into custody. Instead, the judge let him go home to South Florida instead to spend the holidays with family.

Stone and his wife landed yesterday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The 67-year-old was convicted last week of charges that include obstruction, and lying to federal investigators under oath.

He’s due back in DC in February for sentencing and faces many years in prison.

After landing at FLL airport yesterday, Stone told reporters he’s “glad to be home, and he’s thankful to the millions of Americans who are praying for him and his family.”