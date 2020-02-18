Roger Stone to be sentenced despite controversy

Judge Amy Berman Jackson declared Roger Stone to be sentenced on Thursday as scheduled, after rejecting requests from the defense for a delay over concerns of jury misconduct.
Roger Stone, ex-Trump advisor, was convicted last year on 7 charges of obstruction, witness tampering and lying to Congress on charges that stemmed from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
Jackson’s decision comes after Stone’s defense made a second request for a new trial last Friday.
Judge Amy Berman Jackson will still give Stone time to make challenges in his case after he is sentenced. That means that even if the judge sentences him to jail this week, he won’t be detained right away.