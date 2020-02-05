Romney will vote to convict Donald Trump on charge of abuse of power

During his statement Romney said “There’s no question that the president asked a foreign power to investigate his political foe,” “That he did so for a political purpose, and that he pressured Ukraine to get them to do help or to lead in this effort. My own view is that there’s not much I can think of that would be a more egregious assault on our Constitution than trying to corrupt an election to maintain power. And that’s what the president did.”
Romney also said his decision to vote to convict the president was “the hardest decision” he has ever had to make and one that he hoped he would never have to make.
The Senate will vote on the articles of impeachment Wednesday afternoon. Even with Romney crossing party lines, the Senate is expected to easily acquit Trump on both charges, considering Democrats only hold 47 seats.
Two-thirds of the 100 lawmakers in the Senate would need to vote to convict the President in order to remove him from office.