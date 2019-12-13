Ronnie covers Eric Clapton and the Eagles, with the full 'RE-Dunn' album coming in January

Steven Martine

Since September, Ronnie Dunn's been releasing two songs a month from his epic 24-track covers album, RE-Dunn. Today, the final pair arrives, ahead of the full record's release on January 10. And the Country Music Hall of Famer may have just saved the best for last.

You can now stream or download Ronnie's covers of the Eagles' "Peaceful Easy Feeling" and Eric Clapton's "Wonderful Tonight." As you might expect, the Oklahoma native has a personal connection to each one.

“I would drive back and forth from Tulsa to Nashville with Eric Clapton’s drummer, Jamie Oldaker," Ronnie recalls. "Jamie told me how Eric wrote 'Wonderful Tonight' for [his wife] Pattie."

"It’s hard to get as organic as Eric was because he wrote it on a personal level for his wife," Ronnie adds, "but we really enjoyed recording it."

"Peaceful Easy Feeling" was Ronnie's initial introduction to Don Henley, Glenn Frey and the gang.

“It was the first song I heard from the Eagles," he remembers. "We had the album in the dorm room in college and I flipped. It never grows old for me. RE-Dunn wouldn’t be complete without including it.”

You can stream or download all of the preview tracks now, ahead of RE-Dunn's release on January 10.

