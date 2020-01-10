Ronnie Dunn follows 'REBOOT' with 'Re-Dunn': "I had the time of my life doing [this] record"

Steven Martine

While REBOOT reunited Brooks & Dunn to recreate their biggest hits with today's hottest stars, Re-Dunn finds Ronnie Dunn covering some of his all-time favorite tunes.

After months of teasing fans with single tracks, the full collection arrives today. And the Country Music Hall of Famer says he's never had more fun.

"I had the time of my life doing the record and enjoyed the songs," Ronnie tells ABC Audio. "I've loved 'em forever, and it was just pure impulse that caused us to do it."

"We went into the studio to do three songs, just playing with it, just to see," he explains. "And by the time we got out, we had twenty-four."

Re-Boot does in fact boast a mammoth two-dozen tracks, half country and half rock.

"The original intent was to do a country project and then like a classic rock [album] or stuff that maybe a fan of Brooks and Dunn would have listened to in the day," Ronnie says. "By the time we got through, we were mixing and matching left and right. We call it country-fiing the rock stuff, but it seemed to work."

Since he's covering classic songs like "Brown Eyed Girl" and "The Cowboy Rides Away," Ronnie admits he's prepared for some criticism for remaking much-loved standards -- something he got a taste of with the B&D album.

"I would look at some of the comments on social media for the REBOOT record and just see people just shred the new versions of the songs that we did," he reveals. "I love the way Kacey Musgraves did 'Neon Moon.'"

"I'm sure I've set myself up for the same kind of stuff," he says.

