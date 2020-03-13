Rosanne Barr Endorses “Deplatformed” Friend Laura Loomer for Florida’s 21st Congressional Seat

Roseanne Barr has just endorsed far-right activist Laura Loomer and plans to help her fundraise and campaign against Democrat Rep. Lois Frankel in Florida’s 21st District congressional race.

Loomer and Barr are friends. Loomer says they bonded over the fact that she and Barr were both “deplatformed.”

Barr tweeted in May 2018 a “joke” where she referred to former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett as “planet of the apes,” which led to ABC ending her TV show Roseanne.

“Roseanne loved the fact that I put illegal aliens on Nancy Pelosi’s lawn, and that’s one of the reasons she put me on her podcast last year because she thought it was brilliant performance art.”

In October of the same year, Loomer was kicked off Twitter for criticizing Rep. Ilhan Omar as “anti-Jewish” and part of a religion in which “homosexuals are oppressed.”

“They’ve tried to destroy her livelihood and her reputation for making a joke. She used to be a member of the Left. but she realizes the importance of protecting free speech and our constitutional values like freedom of expression,” Loomer said about Barr.

Barr will begin campaigning with Loomer in Palm Beach, Florida, and will hold a fundraiser “as soon as the coronavirus passes.” Loomer confirmed to the Washington Examiner that her campaign has raised more than $400,000 to support her congressional bid.