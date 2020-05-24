Rough Weather Ahead This Week for Portions of South Florida

The holiday weekend could be a wash out, as a large and disorganized system if storms settles on the region and into the first part of the week.

Parts of our area could see a risk of heavy rain, along with flooding and possibly a few severe storms.

Flood Watches have been posted for Miami-Dade, Broward, Collier and parts of Monroe counties through Monday evening.

Forecasts call for some locations to see anywhere from one to three inches of rain, with some spots potentially getting over five inches of the wet stuff.

Models predict that the heaviest rainfall will occur in Palm Beach County south through Miami-Dade County.

On Sunday, we could see waves of showers and a few thunderstorms, with daytime highs in the low 80s. Most parts of Palm Beach County will see around half an inch of rain.

Monday will see an increase in heavy rain chances throughout the day, with some areas picking up one or two inches per hour. The flooding threat will also increase, and highs will be around 80.

However, the most rain will fall Monday evening into Tuesday morning. The main threats with any severe storms then would be frequent lightning, strong wind gusts and an isolated tornado or waterspout.

The rain and clouds will continue into Tuesday, before conditions begin to clear up on Wednesday. Highs will remain in the low-mid 80s, while lows will be in the mid 70s from Tuesday through Thursday.