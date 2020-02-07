Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Docks in New Jersey with 12 Possible Cases of Coronavirus on Board

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship has docked in New Jersey with 12 passengers quarantined for possible coronavirus. Local news reports say several ambulances were seen pulling up to the dock as the ship arrived in Bayonne this morning.

The quarantined passengers will all be tested by officials from the CDC, who were on hand to greet the ship. The 12 passengers are all Chinese nationals, who began showing symptoms during the cruise, which is returning from the Bahamas.

Another cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, is docked in Japan with 61 confirmed cases of coronavirus including 9 Americans on board.

Senator Marco Rubio wants the FDA to reassure the public about the coronavirus.

The Florida Republican and others sent a letter yesterday to the Food and Drug Administration as the disease’s death toll exceeds 600 people including a doctor who was the first to alert the Chinese government about the disease which has no cure.

In the letter, Rubio and others ask the FDA to guarantee the safety and supply of pharmaceuticals, food and medical supplies being imported from China. As of now, the number of cases tops 30-thousand with 12 in the U.S.