Runaway June is staying a trio with the addition of 'The Voice' alum Natalie Stovall

ABC/Image Group LAJust one day after Runaway June made the big announcement that longtime bandmate Hannah Mulholland would be leaving the group, they’ve got another shakeup to share.

Natalie Stovall, the singer and fiddle player who was a contestant on Team Blake Shelton during Season 13 of The Voice, will take Hannah’s place.

“Everyone meet the newest member of Runaway June, [Natalie Stovall]!” the band wrote on social media. “...We are ecstatic to share this new chapter with Natalie and cannot wait for you all to adore her as much as we do. See you all as soon as possible and in the meantime stay home and healthy!”

Natalie echoed her new band mates’ excitement, reflecting that her decision to join Runaway June was one of the best things that has come from a time full of turbulent, world-rocking change.

“I think all of our lives looked a little different just a couple of months ago,” she wrote. “But this has been one of the easiest and most obvious choices I’ve made thus far in my music journey.”

Earlier in the week, Hannah and her band mates parted on good terms, wishing all the best for each other in their future creative endeavors.

