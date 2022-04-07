Runaway June names its newest member: “Y’all welcome Stevie”

Natalie Stovall, Naomi Cooke and Jennifer Wayne of Runaway June; Jason Kempin/Getty Images

After Runaway June’s lead singer, Naomi Cooke, left the band to go solo back in February, remaining members Jennifer Wayne and Natalie Stovall encouraged fans to “stay tuned” and hinted that they planned to remain a trio.

Now, they’re ready to spill the beans: The newest member of Runaway June is Stevie Woodward, a singer-songwriter and guitarist who has opened for acts like Scotty McCreery and Kip Moore as a solo performer.

“Y’all welcome Stevie,” Runaway June wrote on socials, alongside with an image of the newly-minted RJ lineup together. “We can’t wait until y’all fall in love with her as much as we have! It’s been so hard to keep it a secret, but we can’t wait to share the music we’ve been working on!! Get ready for some harmonies and dueling solos!!!”

The band also hinted at tour plans, saying “We’ll see you on the road soon!!!”

Naomi and Jennifer are founding members of Runaway June, along with Hannah Mulholland, who left the group in 2020 and was replaced by Natalie. The group’s last album was their 2020 holiday project, When I Think About Christmas.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.