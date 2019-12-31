Runaway June take the ‘natural next step’ with empowering new single, ‘Head Over Heels’

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LALately, Runaway June have been all about releasing empowering confidence anthems. Their last single, “Buy My Own Drinks,” spread a message of self-sufficiency, telling the story of a woman who can go out on her own and have a good time without a man on her arm. Now, the trio returns with “Head Over Heels,” an anthemic kiss-off to a relationship that’s going nowhere.

It’s no wonder they’re sticking with the self-love theme. “Drinks” peaked at #8 on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart in September 2019, marking the first time since 2003 that an all-female group cracked the top 10.

“It’s hard for new artists -- especially females -- and it was really just a struggle,” bandmate Hannah Mulholland tells Billboard of the trio’s journey toward finding their lane at radio. “Now, since we’ve put out a few singles and kind of shown people that we’re really in the game and we’re not giving up, we’ve got more people in our corner.”

As much as Runaway June loves carving out a space for themselves in the genre’s mainstream, that’s not the only reason they enjoyed cutting “Head Over Heels.”

“We really had fun with the harmonies and the answering parts and finding different ‘oohs’ with harmonies. We just really had fun being a trio,” member Jennifer Wayne explains.

The group's also proud to be making headway at radio with songs that tell such a powerful story.

“It just feels so good to sing a song every night that is kind of empowering people and has a really good, strong message that we’re proud of,” Hannah adds. “This song just felt like that natural next step in our story.”

