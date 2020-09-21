Runaway June to bring holiday cheer with new Christmas EP

BBR Music Group

Runaway June is adding its own spin to the holiday season with the When I Think About Christmas EP, set to drop this fall.

The five-song project features two original songs, “Christmas on the Radio” and the title track, along with three classics in “O Holy Night,” “Let it Snow” and “Sleigh Ride.”

Group members Naomi Cooke, Natalie Stovall and Jennifer Wayne say the project is embedded with fiddle and “beautiful mountain Appalachian sounds” alongside cheerful vibes surrounding the holiday season.

Jennifer co-wrote the vintage-sounding “When I Think About Christmas” with Josh Matheny and Tiffany Goss, a song that she states “feels like it’s been around for a hundred years,” while “Christmas on the Radio” also carries a classic melody.

Meanwhile, “O Holy Night” is described as an “art piece” supported by mountain music sounds, as juxtaposed by a jovial rendition of “Let it Snow.”

Runaway June experienced a formation change this year, welcoming in Natalie after former member Hannah Mulholland departed in May.

When I Think About Christmas will be released on October 16.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.