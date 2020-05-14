Runaway June’s Hannah Mulholland announces that she’s leaving the band

ABC/Image Group LA

Country trio Runaway June is now officially a duo.

Bandmate Hannah Mulholland announced her departure from the group on social media on Thursday, adding that she was grateful for the five years the band mates spent together, adding that she was especially thankful for all the fan support over the years.

“You guys have changed my life forever,” Hannah wrote. “I’ve dreamt these dreams since I was five years old, and I feel so fortunate to have gotten these chances and been a part of this incredible journey.”

She went on to wish all the best to her band mates, Naomi Cooke and Jennifer Wayne. For their part, the group also wished Hannah well on social media.

“We love you Hannah and are so thankful for the years and memories we shared on this journey!” they wrote.

Hannah didn’t immediately say what her plans are for the future, or if she intends to pursue music as a solo artist. The news comes on the heels of a successful album cycle for Runaway June, who dropped their debut project, Blue Roses, in June of 2019. Since that album’s release, the group toured with Carrie Underwood.

