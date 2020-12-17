Runaway June’s Naomi Cooke is engaged to Boys Like Girls frontman Martin Johnson

Ford Fairchild

Talk about a great crossover collaboration! Runaway June band mate Naomi Cooke announced this week that she’s engaged to Martin Johnson, of emo and alt-rock group Boys Like Girls.



Per People, Martin popped the question on Sunday, about two-and-a-half years after the couple began dating. They’ve kept their relationship fairly quiet up until now, but Naomi shared her good news — and a snapshot of her brand-new ring — on Instagram Wednesday.

“By the look of my nails, he surprised me,” she wrote in the caption, alongside a picture of herself cozied up with her new fiancé.

The couple have worked together musically in the recent past, too. Martin co-wrote “Christmas on the Radio,” one of the originals on Runaway June’s new holiday project, with songwriter Sam Hollander. That song is one of the six tracks on the band’s latest EP, When I Think About Christmas, which came out in October. It also includes a handful of holiday classics, as well as another original song co-penned by band mate Jennifer Wayne.





