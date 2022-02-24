Runaway June’s Naomi Cooke is leaving the band to pursue a solo career

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Country trio Runaway June is seeing another lineup shift.

Singer Naomi Cooke, a founding member and the group’s lead singer for the past seven years, announced on social media this week that she plans to leave Runaway June in order to go solo. When she shared her big news, Naomi thanked her former band mates for all their work together over the years.

“I am so grateful for the memories and the time well spent with my bandmates, Hannah, Jen and Natalie,” she wrote. Hannah Mulholland and Jennifer Wayne formed the group with Naomi in 2015; in 2020, Hannah departed and was replaced with Natalie Stovall.

“It’s been extremely hard to keep quiet about what I’ve been up to, Naomi continued. “I cannot wait to share everything with you all very soon!! I miss you guys so much, and can’t wait to see y’all out on the road.”

Runaway June’s last album with Naomi was their 2020 holiday project, When I Think About Christmas.

