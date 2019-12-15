Runner Who Groped Reporter on Live TV Charged with Sexual Battery

A Georgia man who groped a reporter on live TV last weekend as he ran past her during a fun run has been charged with sexual battery.

Alexandrea Bozarjian was covering the Savannah Bridge Run for NBC affiliate WSAV on December 7 when the man, who was later identified as 43-year-old Thomas Callaway, appeared to slap her butt as he ran past her and the camera.

In video of the incident, Bozarjian looks surprised and stares off in the direction in which the man continued running before resuming her report.

“It’s not OK to help yourself to a woman’s body just because you feel like it,” Bozarjian told CBS News. “It’s not playful. He hurt me both physically and emotionally.”

Bozarjian filed a police report, saying Callaway slapped and grabbed her. He was booked and charged Friday afternoon.

Callaway publicly apologized for the incident on WSAV last Tuesday, saying, “It was an awful act and an awful mistake.” He added that he did not intend to slap and grab Bozarjian.

To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me. No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better. https://t.co/PRLXkBY5hn — Alex Bozarjian (@wsavalexb) December 7, 2019

Georgia state law defines sexual battery as making “physical contact with the intimate parts of the body of another person without the consent of that person.”

Such action is a misdemeanor that is punishable by up to one year in jail.