Russell Dickerson and wife Kailey welcome baby boy Remington Edward

It’s a boy for Russell Dickerson and his wife, Kailey: The couple welcomed their first child, Remington Edward, on Thursday, September 10.



Baby Remington was born at 3:23 PM, weighed 10 lbs, 4 oz and measured 22.5 inches long, People reports. Earlier this summer, the proud parents showed off their baby-to-be’s nature-inspired nursery.



“We wanted his room to feel like his own happy camping retreat in the forest,” Kailey told People at the time. “Our home is full of light wood tones so I really wanted to find a green that coordinated with the wood to give it a really casual, earthy feel.”

Russell added that the decor was inspired by one of the hobbies he’s most excited to share with little Remington.



“One of the first things I am looking forward to with my son is to take it camping,” he says. “This room already feels like we are. The curtains feel like a canvas tent and the wood furniture feels like the forest outside his windows.”

In addition to keeping busy with baby prep, Russell has been spending his quarantine hard at work on his next album. He’s already shared two singles off that project: “Love You Like I Used To” and “Home Sweet.”

