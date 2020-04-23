Russell Dickerson delivers surprise wedding, first dance song for quarantined couple

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAFor years, Russell Dickerson’s “Yours” has been a top choice for couples selecting their first dance song, but it has perhaps never been used in a wedding quite like this.

As part of a special edition of NBC’s Today show, host Hoda Kotb made good use of the fact that she's also an ordained minister. The show set up a surprise Zoom wedding for quarantined Arizona couple John Sizer and Melanie Mulvihill, whose originally planned nuptials were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the wedding wasn’t the only surprise Today had for the couple. After Hoda led the ceremony and John and Melanie said their “I dos,” another special guest joined the party.

“It’s not really a wedding without a first dance and I know one of the songs that you love, and I love this song too, is a song called ‘Yours’ by a guy named Russell Dickerson,” Hoda told the couple, as Russell appeared on the screen with his acoustic guitar in hand.

“Let’s have a little first dance, why don’t we?” the singer said before launching into an intimate acoustic performance of “Yours.”

Russell is enjoying some good news of his own during this difficult time: The singer recently announced that he and his wife, Kailey, are expecting their first child together.

