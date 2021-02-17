Russell Dickerson hits a new chart milestone with “Love You Like I Used To”

ABC/Image Group LA

Russell Dickerson’s chart-topping hit “Love You Like I Used To” has achieved a new milestone: It’s now spent 21 weeks inside the top 10 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.



That puts the song in a tie for longest-running top-10 single with Lonestar’s “Amazed,” which achieved the same feat back in 1999.

“I don’t think there is a better way to kick off a sophomore album than with a song that makes history!” Russell reflected on the accomplishment.

“Love You Like I Used To” is the leading single off of Russell’s second project, Southern Symphony. In addition to its continuing chart success, the song also recently claimed RIAA Platinum certification. It’s the fourth consecutive chart-topping hit from Russell, making him the second solo artist to have four or more singles reach the top spot on the Country Airplay chart since the chart was created in 1990. The other artist to hit that milestone is Luke Combs.

Southern Symphony arrived in December of 2020. The project also includes Russell’s newest single, “Home Sweet.”





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.