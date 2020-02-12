Russell Dickerson hosts a "Home Sweet" party to preview new album

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAInstead of renting out an expensive venue to celebrate his new single, Russell Dickerson did something better. On Tuesday, he and his wife Kailey invited a small group of Music City insiders to their newly-renovated Nashville-area home.

Kailey -- who's also directed several of Russell's music videos -- did the design work herself, overseeing the clean, modern space that features an enormous kitchen with multiple sinks and an enormous cooktop. In the master bedroom, there's a see-through fireplace that sits next to a soaking tub in a luxurious bathroom.

Russell gathered his guests into the family room to play "Love You Like I Used To," the lead single from his sophomore album, which is expected sometime this year. The Tennessee native went on to unveil "Home Sweet," a tune he co-wrote with Charles Kelley while on tour with Lady Antebellum, as well as "All Yours All Night," which he calls "a little sexy jam."

Next week, Russell heads back into the studio with producer Dann Huff to finish up the album. It's the follow-up to his 2017 debut, Yours, which boasts the chart-topping title track, as well as the subsequent number ones "Blue Tacoma" and "Every Little Thing."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.