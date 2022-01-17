Russell Dickerson is “beyond honored” to be featured on Thomas Rhett’s new album

ABC

Russell Dickerson is “honored” to be featured on a song on Thomas Rhett‘s new album.

Russell and Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard sing with Thomas on “Death Row,” a tune inspired by their experience visiting inmates in a Tennessee prison. In a vulnerable Instagram post, Russell opens up about how meeting the prisoners impacted him, and explains that he’s humbled the experience was turned into a song co-written by Thomas, Ashley Gorley and Zach Crowell.

“I’ll always remember the day TR, T Hubb and I went to death row. We played a bunch a songs we thought they might know. But by the end we were all singing ‘Amazing Grace’ together. And in that moment you realize…we need that amazing grace just as much as they do,” Russell shares in the caption. “Beyond honored to be a part of this one @thomasrhettakins @tylerhubbard.”

“Death Row” is on Thomas’ new album, Where We Started, out on April 1.

