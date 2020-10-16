Russell Dickerson readies a 'Southern Symphony' that he hopes will “Never Get Old”

Spencer Combsl/Triple Tigers

Russell Dickerson has been hinting at new music to come for the past several months, and the singer is finally ready to share what he’s got up his sleeve. He announced his upcoming sophomore album, Southern Symphony, on Friday.

A ten-track project that Russell says is a testament to how he’s evolved as an artist, Southern Symphony will be out on December 4. It’s available to pre-order now, and the singer’s also tiding fans over with a brand-new track off the project, “Never Get Old.”

With a throwback ‘90s twang and a timeless message of celebrating and savoring good times, “Never Get Old” is the leading track off of Southern Symphony. Fans can also find Russell’s previously-released “Love You Like I Used To” and “Home Sweet” on the album.

Plus, it looks like there’s an exciting collaboration in the works: The track list of Southern Symphony reveals a duet with Florida Georgia Line called “It’s About Time.”

“Southern Symphony is hands-down the best work I’ve created,” the singer says. “It’s the best songs I’ve written. It’s sonically the best we’ve created. This album is ten honest and true tracks that tell the story of how I’ve grown as an artist and a man. I could not be more proud of every song on this album.”

Southern Symphony will follow Russell’s 2017 full-length debut, Yours. Here’s the full track list for the album:

“Never Get Old”

“Home Sweet”

“All Yours All Night”

“Love You Like I Used To”

“Forever for a Little While”

“It’s About Time” (feat. Florida Georgia Line)

“Honey”

“Southern Symphony”

“Come to Jesus”

“Waiting for You My Whole Life”

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



