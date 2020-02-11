Russell Dickerson sends message of love with new single, "Love You Like I Used To"

Spencer Combs

Russell Dickerson has lifted the curtain on his new single, "Love You Like I Used To."

The romatic pop-country number is an ode to his wife, Kailey, and speaks about a love that gets sweeter with time. Russell says the beginning of the song is "intentionally different," as it appears to be about a breakup before leading into the chorus that finds him professing his undying love for his wife.

"It's stronger the longer I'm with you/It's more than every single day before/Didn't know I could ever love you/More than I did, but baby I do/I don't love you like I used to," he croons.

"Like all of my songs, I’ve lived it. I started dating my wife 10 years ago and it is true -- I don’t love her like I used to and I think a lot of people will be able to relate to this song," says Russell. "It’s a really special song that I’m crazy proud of!”

"Love You Like I Used To" is the lead single off Russell's forthcoming album, expected to be released sometime this year. It will follow his 2017 debut album, Yours, that features the chart-topping hit of the same name.

