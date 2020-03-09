Russell Dickerson shares unofficial video for "Love You Like I Used To"

Spencer Combs

Spencer CombsRussell Dickerson takes to the open road in the unofficial video for his new single, "Love You Like I Used To."

The video offers fans a look into how the song was made. In between shots of the singer out in the desert doing a promotional photo shoot, he's shown rocking out to the song via black-and-white footage in the studio with his producer, Dann Huff, and Russell's wife, Kailey, who inspired the sweet song.

"Like all of my songs, I’ve lived it. I started dating my wife 10 years ago and it is true -- I don’t love her like I used to and I think a lot of people will be able to relate to this song," Russell describes of the track. "It’s a really special song that I’m crazy proud of!”

Russell released "Love You Like I Used To" in February. It's the lead single off a forthcoming alum and follows his most recent number-one hit, "Every Little Thing."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.