Russell Dickerson surprises fans with ‘Studio 900 Sessions,’ an acoustic three-pack of ‘﻿Southern Symphony’ ﻿songs

Triple Tigers Records

Russell Dickerson is offering a stripped-down, acoustic perspective on three of his favorite songs from his latest album, Southern Symphony.

The singer dropped his Studio 900 Sessions this week, including a wedding version of his romantic, chart-topping ballad, “Love You Like I Used To.” The track list also includes an acoustic version of his top-20 single, “Home Sweet,” plus another one of his personal favorites, “Waiting for You.”

“The Studio 900 Sessions is an answer to the fans!” Russell explains. “Y’all have been asking for stripped-down versions and these are three of my favorite tracks from Southern Symphony.”

Just a couple of days before the project came out, he teased it on social media, garnering praise and excitement from Lady A band mate Charles Kelley. Lady A are featured on a special duet version of “Home Sweet,” which Russell released last month.

Southern Symphony, which is the singer’s second album, came out in 2020. You can catch Russell on the road next year during his headlining All Yours, All Night tour, which kicks off in January. He’s also the opening act on Tim McGraw’s McGraw Tour 2022.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.