Russell Dickerson’s famous co-writer is sorry his band didn’t record “Home Sweet”

Spencer Combs

Russell Dickerson co-wrote his latest hit, “Home Sweet,” with Charles Kelley three summers ago when he was out on tour with Lady A and Darius Rucker.

Now that the track is climbing the chart, Russell reveals Charles is more than a little sorry Lady A didn’t record it themselves.

“I got a text from Charles Kelley because I sent him my recordings of ‘Home Sweet’ and all that,” Russell tells ABC Audio. “And he was like, ‘How in the hell did I not get Lady A to record this?’ He was, like, pissed that he… missed out…”

“I’m like, ‘I told you, bro. I told you,'” he continues. “But I’m glad that he realizes how big of a song it is.”

Of course, Charles doesn’t have to be too upset about “Home Sweet,” since it’s climbing the chart alongside Lady A’s hit, “Like a Lady.”

“Home Sweet” is the second single from Russell’s Southern Symphony album, following his #1, “Love You Like I Used To.”

