Russi Taylor, Voice of Minnie Mouse, Dead at 75

Russi Taylor, the iconic voice of ‘Minnie Mouse’ since the mid-1980s has died, according to the Walt Disney Company.

Taylor, 75, died Friday in Glendale, California of unknown causes, according to Disney.

Taylor provided the character her voice for more than three decades, the company said. She also took part in hundreds of projects that included television, film and multiple theme parks.

“Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor,” Bob Iger, The Walt Disney Company’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “For more than 30 years, Minnie and Russi worked together to entertain millions around the world—a partnership that made Minnie a global icon and Russi a Disney Legend beloved by fans everywhere.”

Taylor was originally from Cambridge, Massachusetts, on May 4, 1944 and wanted to work for Disney ever since she met its founder during a childhood trip to Disneyland.

When asked how the magic came about, Taylor in an interview said:

“At one point during our chat, he asked me what I wanted to do when I grow up, and I said, ‘I want to work for you!’ So he said, ‘Okay!’—and now I do,”

Taylor was married to Wayne Allwine, who ironically was the voice of Mickey Mouse from 1977 until his passing in 2009. According to Disney representatives, they met in the mid-1980s and married in 1981.

Taylor took on many other Disney voice roles in her career. Her voice was casted as Nurse Mouse from the 1990 animated tale “The Rescuers Down Under;” Donald Duck’s nephews Huey, Dewey and on shows such as “Kim Possible” and “Buzz Lightyear of Star Command,” the company said.

She also voiced the characters of Martin Prince and the twins Sherri and Terri on “The Simpsons.”

Taylor once said, “I never wanted to be famous. The characters I do are famous, and that’s fine for me.”

R.I.P to a true icon.