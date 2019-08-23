Ruth Bader Ginsburg completes radiation therapy for cancer

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has officially completed her radiation therapy for pancreatic cancer.

The announcement was made Friday by the Supreme Court who stated that there is no evidence of the disease remaining.

While the Justice will no longer require any treatment, she will still continue to have periodic blood tests and scans.

The 86-year-old has had several bouts with cancer since 1999. During this latest scare discovered on July 31st. Despite the discovery, she maintained an active schedule during treatment excluding one an annual summer visit to Santa Fe.