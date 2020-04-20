Ryan Hurd recalls "Every Other Memory" in nostalgic new single

RCA Nashville

RCA Nashville Ryan Hurd reflects on the blissful beginning of young love in his new single, "Every Other Memory."

The leather jacket draped around her shoulders, their first kiss during last call and rendezvous on the beach remain in the lead character's mind, even after the relationship ended. But he's thankful for these treasured memories and is reliving them through song.

"That sunset barefoot/Fire on the beach/I can still feel your hands/All over me/And when the sky lights up/Girl it's your shade of blue/Cause every other memory is you," Ryan sings as a steel guitar faintly cries in the background.

“‘Every Other Memory’ just feels like such a nostalgic track. It’s so cool because it feels like each line in the song is almost like an emoji," Ryan describes. "It’s a feeling and it’s a picture that you can just really grab onto. The way the words came out, it just felt like each picture was really amazing.”

The new song follows Ryan's previous single, "To a T," which has been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Ryan now has another precious moment to add to the memory bank: he and wife Maren Morris became parents to son Hayes Andrew on March 23.

