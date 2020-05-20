Sam Hunt calls off his Southside Summer Tour amid the COVID-19 pandemic

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesWhile it’s no surprise, it still comes as a major disappointment for many fans: Sam Hunt won’t be going ahead with his 2020 Southside Summer Tour after all.

The news comes after a wave of cancellations and postponements across the country genre and beyond, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Sam’s trek was originally scheduled to kick off on July 10, and included opening acts Kip Moore, Travis Denning and rising singer-songwriter Ernest.

Sam apparently postponed the tour this week without any formal announcement, but local news stations began reporting cancelled stops in their cities. Furthermore, Sam’s openers began commenting on the disappointing news via their social media.

“This just absolutely sucks, for lack of a better term,” Travis wrote on Instagram. “I wish the Southside Summer Tour could happen, but I know for the safety of all of us, decisions get made that aren’t the easiest.”

“Sam Hunt tour officially canceled,” added Ernest. “...I was really looking forward to getting out there to play for y’all at some point on the Southside Tour, but that’s just not gonna happen like we thought.”

There’s no word yet on whether the tour will be rescheduled.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.