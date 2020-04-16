Sam Hunt celebrates freedom and young love in gritty 'Young Once' music video

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesA young couple breaks out of the confines of their everyday lives in search of freedom and excitement in the music video for Sam Hunt’s “Young Once,” off of his newest album, Southside.

With only an adventurous spirit, two backpacks and an acoustic guitar, the couple sets out for a new life at the beginning of the clip, hopping trains and sleeping in alleys and car backseats. Despite the dangers that face them, they find joy and freedom in the rush of young love.

Sam himself doesn’t appear much in the video, though in one diner scene, the couple rushes past him as he sits in a booth sipping coffee. The storyline also tips its hat to the singer’s new album when the protagonists check into the Southside Motel.

Southside dropped on April 3, topping the Billboard Country Albums chart. The project features the chart-topping hit “Kinfolks,” as well as Sam’s current single, “Hard to Forget.”

