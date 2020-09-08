Sam Hunt consults wife Hannah Lee Fowler when making music: "I run everything by her"

ABC/Randy Holmes

When recording new music, Sam Hunt turns to a particular source before releasing it into the world — his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler.

In order to maintain authenticity in his music, the singer turns to his wife for clarity, knowing she’ll provide him with an honest perspective on whether or not the song is a reflection of his true self.

“I run everything by her and make sure to get her sign-off. She’s really big on authenticity, so sometimes I can get a little too big for my britches and write songs that are outside of my character, not only my literal character, but even the character I might be able to pull off in a song,” he explains to People. “She cares to keep me honest when it comes to that as well, even when she’s not involved in the song.”

He adds that Hannah’s instincts often keep him on track musically. “If I’m trying to do too much or getting out of my lane, she’s like, ‘Nah, you can’t go there. You need to dial it back in,'” he says.

The couple’s relationship has inspired many of the hitmaker’s songs including “Break Up in a Small Town,” “Make You Miss Me” and “Drinkin’ Too Much” off his new album Southside. The two wed in 2017.

By Cillea Houghton

