Welcome back Sam Hunt!

The singer/songwriter debuted a new song during his Bud Light House Party show in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on Sept. 19.

Going LIVE from Calgary on Thursday Sept 19 at 10pm ET.

Playing the last stop on the #BudLightHouseParty tour w/ @BudLightCa! Tap below to set a reminder!https://t.co/e3k2i4omEg — Sam Hunt (@SamHuntMusic) September 13, 2019

Enjoy the full concert or flip to the 53 min. mark to hear “Sinning With You”.