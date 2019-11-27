Sam Hunt Dropped From NASCAR Awards Show

(Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Realizing that it’s not a good look to be performing at an auto racing event after just getting busted for driving under the influence, Sam Hunt has dropped off the lineup for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards. The singer was pulled over and arrested last week in Nashville when cops saw his car swerving. Inside the vehicle were two open beer cans, and he offered up a credit card when asked for his license. Chris Janson will take the stage in place of Hunt on December 5, according to NASCAR. The “Good Vibes” artist says he’s “thrilled” to play, adding, “We love NASCAR, the drivers and the fans! It’s going to be a good time!”