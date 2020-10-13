Sam Hunt, Gabby Barrett & more join CMT Awards performer lineup

CMT

The CMT Awards final roundup of performers includes rising stars and all-star collaborations.

Sam Hunt, Gabby Barrett and Morgan Wallen are all slated to take the main stage during the awards show, joining previously announced performers Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, co-host Kane Brown, Dan + Shay, Ashley McBryde and Little Big Town.

Gabby is also up for Female Video of the Year and Breakthrough Video of the Year for her smash hit “I Hope,” while Sam and Morgan are both nominated in the category of Male Video of the Year: Sam for “Hard to Forget” and Morgan for “Chasin’ You.”

The “Body Like a Back Road” hitmaker also scored a nod for CMT Performance of the Year for his cover of Reba McEntire‘s signature hit, “Fancy,” at the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony.

Additionally, fans can look forward to a slew of collaborative performances. Kelsea Ballerini will team up with her pal Halsey, while Jimmie Allen duets with Noah Cyrus and Luke Combs joins forces with Brooks + Dunn.

Shania Twain will also make an appearance at the CMT Awards ceremony, her first since 2011.

The entirely fan-voted show airs on October 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

