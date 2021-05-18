Sam Hunt goes #1 with “Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90’s”

UMG Nashville

Sam Hunt is taking the ’90s to #1.

The Georgia native has ascended to the top of the country charts this week with “Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90s,” his eighth #1 song. It’s featured on his chart-topping 2020 album, Southside.

Co-written by Sam, Josh Osborne, Zach Crowell, Chris LaCorte and Ernest K Smith, “Breaking Up” was penned during a writers retreat after Josh pitched him the concept for the song.

“I would sit and write the track listing and I would put ‘Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90s’ on the track listing before we even wrote the song, and I knew I had to get it right,” Sam explains in a statement.

“Breaking Up” is the fourth single off Southside to reach #1, following “Body Like a Back Road,” “Kinfolks” and “Hard to Forget.”

