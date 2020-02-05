Sam Hunt heads to the 'Southside' for much-anticipated sophomore album and tour

MCA Nashville

MCA NashvilleSam Hunt’s long-awaited sophomore album will arrive April 3 and be titled Southside. It’s the follow-up to his triple-platinum debut, Montevallo, which came out in October of 2014.

The new album will feature the Georgia native’s current top-five hit, “Kinfolks,” as well as the subsequently-released track, “Sinning with You.” It's also likely the set will include Sam’s six-times platinum crossover smash, “Body Like a Back Road,” which seems to be the inspiration for the album’s title, since it starts with the line, “Got a girl from the southside.”

Sam will also kick off The Southside Tour May 28 in Charlotte, North Carolina, with Kip Moore and Travis Denning. New artist ERNEST will join him as well, along with Brandi Cyrus, who’ll do a DJ set. The trek wraps September 26 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Pre-sales begin Tuesday, February 11, before seats become available to the general public the following Friday. You can find complete tour information at SamHunt.com.

