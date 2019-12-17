Sam Hunt joins Times Square lineup for 'New Year’s Rockin’ Eve'

Connor Dwyer

Connor DwyerSam Hunt will count down to 2020 in New York City’s Times Square as part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

The “Body Like a Back Road” superstar is set to take the stage as part of a star-studded lineup that also features performances from K-pop boy band BTS and headlining rapper Post Malone. Singer-songwriter Alanis Morisette is also on deck to appear, and will perform for the first time with the cast of Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill, which is based on her 1995 album of the same name.

The annual New Year’s tradition will take place in multiple cities in addition to its New York celebration. The Times Square party kicks off at 8PM ET on December 31, hosted by host Ryan Seacrest. The festivities will air live on ABC.

Country music will be well represented at the West Coast party, too, where Dan + Shay will perform. That lineup also includes pop icon Paula Abdul, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and more, and will be hosted by R&B singer-songwriter Ciara.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.