Sam Hunt on his songwriting process: “I’m always nostalgic”

Connor Dwyer

Sam Hunt leaned into nostalgia when writing his new single, “23.”

The song finds Sam reflecting on a past love, wondering where she is now and remembering her as a “Memphis queen” with “long blonde hair.” “No matter where I go/No matter what I do/I’ll never be 23 with anyone but you,” he sings.

“I’m always nostalgic. I’m always thinking about the past,” Sam shares with People. “I love that happy, sad feeling in music. I’m really attracted to. It comes out when I’m writing quite a bit.”

The singer-songwriter adds that he rarely writes about people directly in his life, rather pulling inspiration from movies, culture and the world around him.

“When I write songs, I’m really intimidated to write songs about people I’m really directly involved with. My songs tend to be an amalgamation of a lot of different experiences,” he describes. “My songs come through sort of this osmosis that comes from being around people who are going through things.”

“23” is currently in the top 30 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

