Sam Hunt performing at Red Rocks for virtual concert series

ABC/Randy Holmes

Sam Hunt is heading to Red Rocks for a special concert that fans will be able to watch virtually.

The “Body Like a Back Road” hitmaker is the lone country headliner for the Colorado-based venue’s upcoming high-tech series, “Red Rocks Unpaused,” taking place September 1-3.

The three-night virtual event features a different artist performing at the outdoor amphitheater, accompanied by an opening act.

Sam will perform the final night of the series on September 3, with Brett Young serving as the opener. The singer tells Billboard that he’ll perform tracks off his new album, Southside, along with hits from his debut album, Montevallo.

Fans will not only be able to stream the show online, but also have some control over what takes place in real time. While fans communicate in the chat bar, their messages will be displayed to the artist on the rock walls of the venue. Additionally, viewers will be able to control lighting displays, suggest when pyrotechnics should be set off, and vote on songs for the finale.

Americana band Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Phoebe Bridgers kick off the series on September 1, followed by rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Baby, who are co-headlining on September 2.

You can stream the show on Visible x Red Rocks at 10 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.