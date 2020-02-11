Sam Hunt Reveals “Southside” Track Listing

Sam Hunt’s sophomore album Southside drops in April, and we’re getting our first glimpse into the highly anticipated project.
This album has been a long time coming.
Sam’s debut album Montevallo dropped in 2014, producing songs like “Body Like a Backroad,” “House Party,” and “Make YOu Miss Me,” to name a few.
In connection with the albums release, Sam will be hitting the road on the Southside Summer Tour with Kip Moore, and Travis Denning. They have a stop in WPB on June 13.
Track Listing:
1. “2016”
2. “Hard to Forget”
3. “Kinfolks”
4. “Young Once”
5. “Body Like a Backroad”
6. “That Ain’t Beautiful”
7. “Let It Down”
Sam Hunt’s album Southside drops on April 3.
Listen to win your tickets ALL week (Feb. 10-14) for your chance at winning tickets before they go on sale Friday Feb. 14 at 10AM.