Sam Hunt Reveals “Southside” Track Listing

Sam Hunt’s sophomore album Southside drops in April, and we’re getting our first glimpse into the highly anticipated project. 

"Hard To Forget" out now!

This album has been a long time coming.

Sam’s debut album Montevallo dropped in 2014, producing songs like “Body Like a Backroad,” “House Party,” and “Make YOu Miss Me,” to name a few.

In connection with the albums release, Sam will be hitting the road on the Southside Summer Tour with Kip Moore, and Travis Denning. They have a stop in WPB on June 13.

Track Listing: 

1. “2016”
2. “Hard to Forget”
3. “Kinfolks”
4. “Young Once”
5. “Body Like a Backroad”
6. “That Ain’t Beautiful”
7. “Let It Down”

MORE

Sam Hunt’s album Southside drops on April 3.

Listen to win your tickets ALL week (Feb. 10-14) for your chance at winning tickets before they go on sale Friday Feb. 14 at 10AM.

