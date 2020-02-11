Sam Hunt Reveals “Southside” Track Listing

Sam Hunt’s sophomore album Southside drops in April, and we’re getting our first glimpse into the highly anticipated project.

This album has been a long time coming.

Sam’s debut album Montevallo dropped in 2014, producing songs like “Body Like a Backroad,” “House Party,” and “Make YOu Miss Me,” to name a few.

In connection with the albums release, Sam will be hitting the road on the Southside Summer Tour with Kip Moore, and Travis Denning. They have a stop in WPB on June 13.

Track Listing:

1. “2016”

2. “Hard to Forget”

3. “Kinfolks”

4. “Young Once”

5. “Body Like a Backroad”

6. “That Ain’t Beautiful”

7. “Let It Down”

