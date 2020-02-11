Sam Hunt reveals track list for "Southside"

MCA Nashville

MCA Nashville Sam Hunt has unveiled the track list for his highly anticipated sophomore album, Southside.

The superstar made the list available to fans who pre-order the album via his website. Fans can expect to hear a handful of numbers Sam has previously shared, including lead single "Kinfolks," "Sinning With You" and "Hard to Forget."

His record-breaking 2017 smash "Body Like a Back Road" is also featured on the album -- which makes sense, since the first line in the song is "Got a girl from the south side" -- as well as the 2018 single "Downtown's Dead."

In addition to those familiar songs, the new titles include "2016," "That Ain't Beautiful," "Nothing Lasts Forever" and "Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90s." The album features a total of 12 tracks.

Southside is Sam's second album, following his successful breakthrough with Montevallo in 2014. The project will be released on April 3, before Sam embarks on the Southside Summer 2020 Tour May through September.

Here is the official tracklist for Southside:

"2016"

"Hard to Forget"

"Kinfolks"

"Young Once"

"Body Like a Back Road"

"That Ain’t Beautiful"

"Let It Down"

"Downtown’s Dead"

"Nothing Lasts Forever"

"Sinning With You"

"Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90s"

"Drinkin’ Too Much"

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.