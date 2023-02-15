Sam Hunt sets his sights on a short Sin City stint

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Sam Hunt is the latest country star who’s headed to Vegas.

He won’t be sticking around for an extended residency like Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert or Keith Urban, however. Instead, Sam will do a two-night stint at Resorts World Las Vegas, the same place Luke and Carrie Underwood have ongoing runs.

Sam’s Sin City stint is Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, with tickets going on sale Thursday, February 16. You can find all the details online.

Right now, the Georgia native has a top 15 hit with “Water Under the Bridge,” and just last week, he put out a new track called “Walmart.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.