Sam Hunt Talks New Music, Becoming A Parent, Touring And More!

MORRISON, COLORADO – SEPTEMBER 03: Sam Hunt performs onstage during Day 3 of “Red Rocks Unpaused” 3-Day Music Festival presented by Visible at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 03, 2020 in Morrison, Colorado. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Visible)

It’s been a heck of a year for Sam Hunt who lent his vocals on “Wishful Drinking,” a massive collaboration with Ingrid Andress, before releasing new music, but becoming a first time dad tops the list for the “Water Under the Bridge” singer.

Sam joined me to chat about all of the above, when he’ll be dropping new music, his 2023 touring plans and more!