Sam Hunt to be replaced by Chris Janson at next month's NASCAR Awards

Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesFollowing his arrest on DUI charges last week, Sam Hunt will no longer perform at the first-ever NASCAR Awards on December 5, Billboard reports. Chris Janson will replace him.

The event takes place in Nashville, and closes out a week of NASCAR festivities; Cassadee Pope will co-host with racing analyst Rutledge Wood.

As previously reported, Sam was arrested November 21 after driving the wrong way down a street in Nashville. He was found to have a blood alcohol level of .173 and he had two open containers in his car.

He later tweeted that choosing to drive himself home after a concert was a "a poor and selfish decision," and promised, "It won’t happen again.”

