Sam Hunt wants to do some "Sinning with You" tonight at midnight

Connor Dwyer

Connor DwyerThere’s new music from Sam Hunt coming at midnight tonight.

The “Body Like a Back Road” hitmaker teased the arrival of his new song, “Sinning with You,” on his socials on Thursday, sharing a brief video of a campfire, along with a short instrumental clip.

Sam first debuted the new song in September during his Bud Light House Party show in Canada.

“I never felt like I was sinning with you,” he sings in the ballad. “Always felt like I could talk to God in the morning/I knew that I would end up with you/Always felt like I could talk to God in the morning.”

“If it’s so wrong, why did it feel so right/If it’s so wrong why’d it never feel like sinning with you,” the chorus closes.

“Sinning with You” is the first new material from Sam since “Kinfolks,” which is currently a top-ten hit. Fans are still anxiously awaiting the follow-up to Sam's multi-platinum debut from 2014, Montevallo.

