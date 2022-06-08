Sam Hunt, wife Hannah Lee Fowler are parents to a baby girl

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Sam Hunt has a whole lot to celebrate these days. The singer says that he and his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, recently welcomed a baby girl.

He shared the news during a show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday night. He also shared her name with the crowd: Per E! Online, Sam’s daughter is named Lucy Lu, though the spelling isn’t entirely clear since the singer announced the name verbally.

What is clear, however, is that Sam is feeling a lot of gratitude as he embraces his new role as a father.

“I think being out here, and in the music business and being out on the road, has sort of hardened my heart,” the singer said, according to fan-captured video of the moment. “My heart’s definitely harder in a lot of ways since I left that small town. It’s amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple of weeks ago.”

He added, “I’ve been filled with a lot of gratitude these past couple of weeks and I just want to say up here on the Ryman stage how grateful I am to have been a part of country music for the last 10 years.”

Fans first learned that Sam and Hannah Lee were expecting a baby when the country star’s wife filed for divorce back in February, citing “inappropriate marital conduct” and “adultery.” The paperwork revealed that their baby was due in May, though the couple have not yet said when little Lucy was born.

Just weeks before the arrival of their baby, the pair seemed to reconcile, and Hannah Lee filed to call off divorce proceedings.

