Sam Hunt will introduce "Kinfolks" to Jimmy Kimmel Live!

MCA NashvilleSam Hunt is returning to late-night TV. The country superstar is scheduled to perform his hit, "Kinfolks," on Jimmy Kimmel Live! February 13.

"Kinfolks" is the lead single off Sam's highly anticipated sophomore album, Southside, which will be released on April 3. The track is currently in the top five on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

The hitmaker is also set to embark on the Southside Summer 2020 Tour, which will take him to more than 40 cities across the country with opening acts Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Ernest. The tour launches on May 28 in Charlotte, North Carolina and wraps on September 26 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

